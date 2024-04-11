Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

