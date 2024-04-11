Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

