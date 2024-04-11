Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALPN. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $798,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 70,151 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.