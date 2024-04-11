Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $51.81 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Targa Resources worth $51,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.