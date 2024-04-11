Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,035 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

