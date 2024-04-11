ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Holdings Decreased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ALE opened at $58.89 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.