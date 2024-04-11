Alkermes plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

