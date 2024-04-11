Albion Financial Group UT Sells 728 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.