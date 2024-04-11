Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.30 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

