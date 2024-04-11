Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 11.9%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.76. 413,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,671,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Airship AI Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AISP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Airship AI during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Airship AI during the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.