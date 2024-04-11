AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.29. 701,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

