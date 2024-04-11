AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $109,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,366 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248,891. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.