AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,235,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

