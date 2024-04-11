AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $163.43. 122,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

