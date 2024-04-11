AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

