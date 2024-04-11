AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $23.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $912.86. The stock had a trading volume of 146,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,451. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $887.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

