AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.89. 617,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,124. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

