Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$61.62 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.61.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

