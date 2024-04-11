AES (AES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AES (NYSE: AES) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2024 – AES had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – AES had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – AES had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Get The AES Co alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in AES by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.