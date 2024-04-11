AES (AES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AES (NYSE: AES) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/9/2024 – AES had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/3/2024 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2024 – AES had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/25/2024 – AES had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/14/2024 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/28/2024 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in AES by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

