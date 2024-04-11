AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

