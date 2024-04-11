Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE THW opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

