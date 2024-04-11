Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a growth of 8,164.4% from the March 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth $93,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE THW opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.