Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of ACP opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
