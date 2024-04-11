Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACP opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

