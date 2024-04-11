Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.42.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $619.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

