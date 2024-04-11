Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.6 %

K stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,931,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,259,308 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.