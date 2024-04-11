Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

