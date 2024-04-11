Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shell by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 808,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,438. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

