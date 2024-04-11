Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in CDW by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $247.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

