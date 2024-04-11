A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 226,671 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

