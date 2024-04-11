7,938 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.