54,184 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,019,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA RSPN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,906. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

