3,489 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $95.78 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

