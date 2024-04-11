14,694 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 1,689,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,296,220. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

