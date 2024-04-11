1,200 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.0 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $253.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.