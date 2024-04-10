ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 3,242.3% in March

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,100 shares, an increase of 3,242.3% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,101.0 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

