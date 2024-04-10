ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 3,242.3% in March

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,100 shares, an increase of 3,242.3% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,101.0 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZTCOF remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
ZTE Company Profile
