Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.41 Per Share

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after acquiring an additional 536,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

