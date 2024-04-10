Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ZIONL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6026 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

