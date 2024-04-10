Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.53. 41,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 797,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,809,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 259.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 529,631 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

