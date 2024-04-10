ZClassic 1-Day Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $611,252.74 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

