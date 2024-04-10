Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $26.62 or 0.00039346 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $434.73 million and $56.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

