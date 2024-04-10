Zacks Research Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

