Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 3937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6233422 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

