Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Up 950.0% in March

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

CHPS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

