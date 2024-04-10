Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 668,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 189,379 shares.The stock last traded at $28.53 and had previously closed at $28.38.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $528.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.