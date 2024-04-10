Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Xperi Stock Up 0.8 %

Xperi stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Xperi has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

