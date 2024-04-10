Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

