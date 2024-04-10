XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Shares of XFLT stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
