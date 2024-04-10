XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 2,308.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

