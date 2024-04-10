Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 878.0% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 878.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Worldline Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,754. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

