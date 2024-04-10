Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 878.0% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 878.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Worldline Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,754. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.
About Worldline
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.