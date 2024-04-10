Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 1.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Workiva worth $96,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,836,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,337,000 after acquiring an additional 163,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WK stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. 251,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

