WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.13

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 62434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLG. Barclays upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

